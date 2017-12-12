10 Terrible Gift Ideas
BY:
Avoid these all-too-common mistakes when rewarding your employees this holiday season.
It’s the most blunderful time of the year — when plentiful booze, forced socializing and increased stress combine to make the perfect storm of potential social missteps. Most of us will do something embarrassing this holiday season. The key is to try not to do it at work.
We trolled the internet to find some of these embarrassingly bad gift ideas, but sadly, most of them are things we have actually received. What should you get your staff this holiday season? If it’s the thought that counts, than we think a good gift should convey the impression that the giver, you know, actually thought before getting it. Certainly avoid these thoughtless gifts no one wants:
Bad Gift Ideas
- Wrinkle cream. This gift says, “You’re old.”
- Admission for one to the movies. This gift says, “I’m cheap.”
- Utility knives for the men, blenders for the ladies. This gift says, “I distinguish you based on gender.”
- A rock with “You rock!” written on it. This gift says, “I’m cheap and I like puns.”
- Self-help book (like Cooking for One or Management for Dummies). This gift says, “You suck.”
- Anything with the recipient’s name misspelled (or the wrong name). This gift says, “I don’t know you.”
- Wine coolers and a gift certificate to Victoria’s Secret. This gift says, “I’m a sexual harassment suit waiting to happen.”
- Exercise/diet paraphernalia. This gift says, “You’re fat.”
- Men’s gloves for a woman or vice versa. This gift says, ” I obviously re-gifted this.”