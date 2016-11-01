7 Tips for Hosting a Memorable Office Party

The heyday of the lavish holiday party might be over, but that doesn’t mean the fun is — some of the best ideas are free.

The holiday office party — it can be an occasion for genuine conviviality, or a disaster. Perhaps understandably, many employees dread the idea of work-mandated fun, and the days of wooing them with swank venues, celebrity guests and open bars are largely over, but that doesn’t mean the death of the office party. Here are seven tips for planning a memorable holiday bash regardless of your budget: Take a poll: An ice cream party isn’t going to be much fun if half the office is lactose-intolerant. It’s important to find out what people’s preferences are. Let the team choose at least one aspect of the party, such as the entertainment, and try to schedule the event at a time that works for most people. This will make employees feel that their opinions are valued and eliminate snafus that might stop people from having a good time. Plan an ice breaker: Parties can be tough for introverts, so it’s important to create an inclusive atmosphere. While you don’t want everyone to be on their worst behaviour, you don’t want the atmosphere to be too stuffy either. Competitive group activities are a tried and tested way to get the party started. There are dozens of party game ideas to choose from online, but simple games like Pictionary can be just as fun. It really depends on the number of partygoers (gift exchange games like white elephant get boring in large groups). Ramp up the fun with prizes — often the cheaper and more ridiculous, the better. Try a theme: Should you go with cocktail attire or business casual? Why not eliminate the question of what to wear entirely and dress as pirates? Themes are a fun way to get people out of business mode and into a festive spirit. Some good office-appropriate ideas include a time period, like the roaring 20’s, or your favourite movie/TV character. Entertainment: A DJ is the obvious choice, but unless you’re lucky enough to work in an office where everyone has the same taste in music and wants to dance, your budget might be better spent on other forms of entertainment. Try hiring circus performers or an improv troupe or renting a photo booth. You don’t have to go big: A holiday party is about employee appreciation and comradery, it doesn’t have to be extravagant. If you are a small group, go out to a restaurant or do a planned activity together. If you want to stick to a budget and/or reduce alcohol consumption, consider planning a day event or hosting a potluck. Give back: The holidays are a great opportunity for food and/or toy drives. You can plan a charity auction or casino or organize an opportunity for employees to volunteer together. Just make sure you aren’t pressuring anyone to give beyond what their budget allows. Don’t be afraid to do something different: Whether you go unconventional or traditional, don’t be afraid of change. A holiday party doesn’t have to be holiday themed. An office party can be anything from a paintball trip to a day event that employees can bring their families to. Any idea that fits the culture of your organization and your budget is fair game. Sign Up to Our Newsletter Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.



