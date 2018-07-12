Imagine Your Workplace Conference Attendee Interviews

On June 7th, 2018 the Toronto Botanical Garden blossomed with people as Your Workplace played host to the 12th annual Imagine Your Workplace Conference. Together with the support of our sponsors, we provided an opportunity for leaders, managers, HR and experts to learn how to achieve high employee engagement and employee wellness.

This community of like-minded professionals experienced a call to action to imagine how their workplace could be if deliberate intention rather than unconscious reaction drove their business. There was a strong emphasis on combining the emerging science of workplace excellence (lightning talks) with the art of practical implementation (keynote and workshop) to make Canadian organizations better.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.

We interviewed some of the 2018 Imagine Your Workplace Conference speakers and attendees. Here’s what they had to say about the event.