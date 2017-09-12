Backstage Pass: Jennifer Elia

Jennifer Elia addresses chronic disease, its impact on the workplace and how employers can mitigate risk and support the well-being of their employees.

Lightening Talk Session: Chronic Disease: Focus on Prevention and Support

Sun Life’s latest bright paper “Chronic disease in the workplace focus on prevention and support” addresses the issue of chronic disease, its impact on the workplace and how employers can mitigate the risk to their organization and support the health and well-being of their employees.

Jennifer Elia, AVP Client Experience, Integrated Health Solutions, Sun Life Financial

Jennifer Elia is a dynamic change leader with 20 years of diverse and progressive experience in financial services, with a focus on connecting health and business performance. Jennifer’s perspective is shaped by the roles in strategic planning, HR, product development, and disability management. She joined Sun Life in 2009 to help establish the health and wellness function before moving to human resources where she led the design and delivery of Sun Life’s Canadian employee benefits program.