ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE

Multimedia:
Backstage Pass: Celese Fletcher

September 12, 2017


HR Specialist Celese Fletcher demonstrates how to make your work culture thrive by adopting a transparent and direct approach.



Lightening Talk Session: Quest for a Thriving Work Culture

From workplace research discoveries in glacial basin mining camps, to the makers of entertainment, to architects and archeologists awakening ancient cities, learn how to make your work culture thrive by adopting a transparent and direct approach.

Celese Fletcher, HR Specialist in Work Culture

Celese Fletcher is a Certified Human Resources Executive and has participated in formal reviews and tripartite forums of Canadian and international employment legislation. She is a sought-after investigator for Harassment and Workplace Violence complaints. Celese’s consulting practice, The Fletcher Consultancy, focuses on improving work relationships which results in substantial savings of management time, productivity improvements and harmonious workplaces.

