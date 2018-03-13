Bold Commerce isn’t located in a big city or the Toronto-Waterloo Corridor (Canada’s Silicon Valley), yet this tech start-up is leading the e-commerce pack, carving a rapid growth niche, torpedoing itself onto a whole new playing field and attracting top talent.

The way Jay Myers, cofounder and CMO of the Winnipeg company, sees it, “There are two types of companies. There are lifestyle companies, which stay small and profitable. We could have been very profitable. We wouldn’t have grown as much, but we could have chosen not to build 20-something apps and just stayed with the original one, making good money.

“The second type of business is sometimes referred to as ‘the Gazelle.’ Here, you take all the money and pump it back in. We didn’t personally make a ton of money in the early days, but we grew the company. The hope was that, at one point later, there will be a bigger reward. Rather than pocketing what we could early on, we put it back into high growth mode. We made that decision and, from that point on, it wasn’t as much of an internal struggle to hire more help or not. We’d hire as much as we could afford, to accelerate growth as much as we could.”

And this kind of forward thinking is how Bold Commerce went from four founders on payroll in 2012 to 170 employees today. In 2016, the company was on Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers list. Which is perhaps why, despite the relatively small e-commerce industry in Manitoba, the company has been able to attract top talent.

With a shoestring budget, the beginnings of the company were simple, even humble. “We were four guys in my basement and we hired a couple of employees. Today, we’re 170 people, with an additional five to 10 new people joining us every month. It’s been a crazy few years,” says Myers.

A culture built on innovation

The very first app Bold Commerce built was an upsell application that prompts users to buy additional items. For example, if someone is online and wants to buy a leather jacket, the app generates a pop-up that asks the person if they would like to purchase a leather treatment kit along with the jacket. From there, they went on to become Shopify’s top app and development partner, creating private apps for scores of e-commerce stores.

Myers recalls how he and fellow cofounders Yvan Boisjoli, Eric Boisjoli and Stefan Maynard sat in a coffee shop dreaming up the simple upsell app. Five years later, they’re actually still adding improvements to that app, like making it smart with machine learning. It used to have to be set up manually. Now it uses store owners’ data to determine what the best products are to upsell based on that data.

“And, it’s not what you think. You might think that when someone buys a leather jacket, they want the leather treatment kit. But, according to the data, when someone buys the jacket, they also actually buy a scarf. This quadruples the sales,” says Myers.

Another type of app Bold Commerce offers is store locators for stores that also have physical locations. Website visitors can enter in their postal code and the app will show them all the nearby stores on an interactive map. Click on a store and it gives you driving directions and details about the store. Myers explains that these are not part of the core e-commerce functionality that Shopify provides.

“The apps improve the experience for the customer, whether that’s enabling memberships or subscriptions, VIP pricing, a store locator, an upsell, bundles, or wholesale pricing. It makes it easier to sell more,” says Myers.

Growing talent in a growing business

With e-commerce businesses in Manitoba being few and far between, Bold Commerce has been able to get help from the government, with grants aimed at accelerating their growth.

“What’s interesting about government grants is that when you need them most is when you’re small and growing … and that’s when they’re the hardest to get,” says Myers, explaining that when the government gives a grant, they are responsible for that money. They need to see results, and usually those results are jobs being created.

“When we were just four to six people, without a track record of creating jobs, and we wanted a grant, it was tough. We had only hired two or three people. Why wouldn’t the government give it to someone else who had hired 50 people in the last year? But now that we’ve doubled our employees every year for three years, we have a good track record ourselves in that area. So, it’s now become easier to get some of these grants. They see Bold is creating a lot of jobs and hiring a lot of people, so they know the money is going to go to good use.”

Another avenue the company has taken toward accelerated growth is offering their employees company stock options. They set aside 2% of the company’s stocks for this, so that if one day Bold Commerce is acquired, many of the employees will be set for life.

“That’s a big incentive for them to want to grow [the company] too,” says Myers. “It’s not just owners thinking that they want the company to grow further. We also have 170 employees seeking the same thing. We want everyone to truly think and act like owners, and actually giving them a piece of the company helps with that.”

A year and a half ago, Bold Commerce came up with another innovative way to ensure employee engagement and encourage growth. To ensure everyone is on board, senior management launched their “Bold Builders Code,” a mandate aimed to foster rapid growth. As they went about implementing it, employees were given a choice of accepting the code or leaving the company with severance pay and $3,000.

“We want to make a difference, to do something amazing, and this requires us to come out of our comfort zones, grow and be uncomfortable,” says Myers. “We had two people who quit, and that was good, because it wasn’t quite the right fit.” The terms “builder” and “build” are used a lot at Bold Commerce and have become a part of their core culture.

With company growth also comes individual growth. Most employees seeking advancement are able to find it in the company in positions that didn’t even exist in the past. “Today, we’re talking about roles we need in a couple of areas that a month ago we had never even thought of,” says Myers. “It’s very different than if you went to work at a bank. You know, you start as a teller, become a manager, then an account manager and then a loan officer. It’s a clear path. Whereas, when people start here, they’ll grow. We have very few people here doing the exact same thing they were doing a year ago today. These opportunities come out of thin air. We’re evolving fast and that creates a lot of natural opportunity for people to grow.”

A culture built on community

Situated in “Friendly Manitoba,” Bold Commerce takes pride in being part of the greater Winnipeg community and living that friendliness in their day-to-day interactions.

If they ever let down a customer they use the failure as an opportunity to do better. For example, on Black Friday in 2013, the company’s servers crashed, meaning that store sites using their apps were unable to process payments. By the time they were able to restore the servers, Friday was over.

“We lost a ton of respect in the community,” Myers recalls, “People said, ‘You can’t trust Bold on heavy traffic days.’ We vowed to never go down again.

“We ended up creating this amazing hosting environment where … we literally can’t go down. Since then, every Black Friday has been a huge success. We took this negative and we said, ‘Let’s just crush it in this area. Let’s just be known as the best for reliability, uptime, and everything else.’”

Bold Commerce are also serious about giving back to the community — they pay their employees to volunteer and they offer their unused office space to start-up companies.

“The building we’re in now is this beautiful 26,000-square-foot building,” says Myers. “One of the reasons we picked it is because it has this massive atrium that’s about 4,000 square feet, maybe more. It’s perfect for meetups. It’s got surround-sound built into the ceiling. It’s got projectors for presentations and talks. There are two kitchens if you want events catered and such. We open it up and offer it up to anyone who wants to use it for free.”

From ensuring all employees are on board with their ethos of rapid growth; to giving employees a serious stake in achieving that growth through valuable stock options; to encouraging personal growth and providing staff with the opportunity to give back to the community, Bold Commerce values are baked into their culture. And it’s a fun place to work.

Their website proudly proclaims: “Teamwork and collaboration are just as much a normal part of a day at Bold as random Nerf gun fights, card games, arcade challenges, and pickup basketball games on the patio.”

It also states that the average age of its 139 employees is 30. At 170 employees, Bold Commerce’s growth outpaces its website updates. Chances are by the time this article goes to print, the number will have jumped again.