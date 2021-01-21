Bullying Allegations Continue at Rideau Hall

Do you know this old joke: Why don’t government bureaucrats look out the window in the morning? Because they’ll have nothing to do in the afternoon.

It might be a little mean but the idea (and probably most of us have it) is that government workers have it pretty good — pensions, security, and satisfaction. But that’s not always the case. Look at what has been happening at Rideau Hall in Ottawa (where the Governor General works). This past fall more than 50 people from various departments reportedly took part of a voluntary review of the workplace culture of Rideau Hall. All this stems from accusations that current Governor General Julie Payette has harassed and bullied employees.

The CBC reported that tensions are high, with many more employees going on leave since the first allegations came to light during the summer months. Also, the media outlet reported that rather than trying to smooth things over and make it work better with public servants, Payette has been trying to build a cabinet of staff from outside the government to help protect her personal interests. In a statement, the Governor General’s press secretary, Ashlee Smith, said, “The cabinet is not involved in the day-to-day operations of the department … Like Prime Ministers and Cabinet Ministers, Governor Generals have the legislative authority to create a cabinet of exempt staff to support the mandate in any capacity.”

The CBC also reported that Rideau Hall has spent more than $110,000 in public money so far on legal representation in response to allegations of a toxic workplace and verbal harassment at the Governor General’s office. It’s an interesting tale for a government that has had problems with staff and ministers who perhaps didn’t fall into line and were then unceremoniously demoted from their positions. But just when we are thinking government workers have it easy, remember that their workplaces look a lot like ours.