Absenteeism due to poor health, and low productivity brought on by a lack of work-life balance, result in some of the heftiest expenses for any business. In 2007, Carleton University realized that they could do better in this area and opted to focus on creating a healthier work environment for their employees.

With a staff of nearly 3000 and a large number of departments, all of which had issues with staff missing work due to ill health and lack of work-life balance, Carleton University knew they had a huge task to tackle.

Each department was doing its own thing to alleviate the problem. “We decided we could coordinate this in a better way so we could focus on our employees’ needs,” says Assistant Vice-President of University Services Ed Kane.

The university gave themselves a goal of launching a wellness strategy that would focus on three main areas: health promotion, work-life balance and mental health.

The journey to a healthier workplace

Carleton developed 56 department healthy workplace champions, each of which provides a first-level contact with any employee in the department.

“It’s not just an email sent out,” says Kane. “It’s actually talked about by over 50 folks at every staff or departmental meeting … We understand that a healthy workplace makes for healthy relationships. That’s better customer service, and we want to provide an excellent student experience.”

They also worked on developing programs to promote healthy living and address their employees’ needs for better work-life balance. Having a campus that was conducive to outdoor activities made promoting recreation a natural choice. With the help of the athletics department, the wellness committee began putting on recreation programs at lunchtime, such as hockey, soccer and running.

Next up, they surveyed their employee population to learn what other activities would be of interest and were pleasantly surprised to discover that the staff already had plenty of clubs, including reading, fishing, knitting and more. All that was needed was to promote these clubs more widely, connecting other employees to the existing programs already in place.

Next on the docket was work-life balance. Working in an academic environment, the months between September and April are incredibly busy, with classes running five or six days a week, making work-life balance a big concern for staff.

“We were able to work with our unions as well as human resources folks to bring in more flexible working arrangements — working from home, or working three or four days a week,” says Kane.

A new mental health strategy

One of the most transformative changes the university made was in how they dealt with mental health issues.

“We had been given an award for our mental health strategy for our students but hadn’t thought how it would affect our faculty and staff … who are our front line when it comes to meeting with students,” says Kane, adding, “It was one of those issues that had a stigma attached to it. But if students have mental health issues, why would it not be the same case for our employees? Why would they be immune?”

While the university already had mental health professionals on staff, they decided to bring in an outside consultant who helped them create a plan for employees. Kane believes that providing training before launching the program was critical.

“We knew that if we launched a program, the first questions would go to managers and supervisors … Unless we equipped them with training and support mechanisms, it was going to be hard to successfully launch a mental health strategy for our employees,” says Kane.

They did a couple of days of training with front line managers and supervisors, as well as provided them with online support, so when they noticed their employees exhibiting mental health concerns they would be equipped to recognize the signs and symptoms and know how to refer them for support. They also put a plan in place to deal with mental health emergencies.

“If there’s an emergency, and it has happened, we will come to the workplace and try and provide front-line support,” says Kane. “It’s happened a couple of times in the past few years, where people have had a breakdown in the workplace and we were able to provide support.”

The employee program was adopted from the standards used for the student mental health program, which had received award recognition for its comprehensiveness. In the past, behavioural or performance issues were looked at as disciplinary problems. Today, the university perceives such issues through the lens of compassion — understanding that a mental health issue might be at play.

“The phrase we use is: ‘we’ve noticed … We’ve noticed you’re not coming into work on time … I’ve noticed a change in your behaviour,’” says Kane, explaining they try to get to the underlying cause of the issue, rather than focusing on an individual’s actions.

“If a [person] is in distress or needs support, or is suffering from a degree of stress that is affecting their job, we look at it from a standpoint of how we might be able to refer that person for assistance. We have a family assistance program … that we can refer individuals to. We have printed leaflets. We encourage our supervisors and managers to have the discussion and provide information to the employee,” he says.

According to Kane, since implementing the new mental health policies, each and every senior leader has approached him to say that they had personally seen stress-induced behaviour in the past and had been dealing with it in a way that they now understand was wrong.

Having student and employee mental health strategies in place also allows everyone at the university to talk more openly about mental health.

“We were overwhelmed by the interest and participation. There is a swell of need for more information and to de-stigmatize the condition, which in the past had been swept under the carpet and was not being dealt with in a constructive manner,” says Kane.

With a school staff of nearly 3000, Kane admits that not all are in on the conversation, as the university does not make it mandatory for staff to participate. Yet they are definitely seeing the unions jumping on board and encouraging employees and management to undertake training.

Embracing diversity

A healthy workplace doesn’t just encompass physical and mental health but also social health. Given the highly diverse student body at Carleton, for Kane this means addressing diversity. “We are trying to reflect [the diverse student body and changing society we live in] in the workplace by our hiring practices … We also monitor the progress of diversity through workplace surveys.”

According to Kane, over the last 30 years that he has been with the university he has seen a huge change when it comes to the diversity of the university’s staff. For example, they now hire more disabled students and Carleton’s underground tunnel system makes all buildings on campus accessible to disabled employees year-round. This focus on diversity has also spilled over into the community. For example, the local Indigenous community holds ceremonies on campus, as well as monthly meetings with local elders.

A better place to work

The school’s focus on healthy workplace initiatives has transformed it into a happier place. Now if you visit the campus at lunchtime, you might catch Kane playing soccer with employees from any number of departments. “We do yoga in our art gallery — a perfect location for reducing stress,” Kane says. “We have talks on sleep, meditation, nutrition and fitness. We’ve been trying to look at it as a different way to promote a healthier environment … even just having healthy conversations on topics we don’t always want to talk about.”

Carleton University is viewed as a leader in the workplace and recognized as a great place to work by Excellence Canada, university-wide holding Platinum Level Healthy Workplace certification and Silver Level Mental Health at Work certification, and Gold Level Excellence, Innovation & Wellness certification for the Finance and Administration division. Their commitment to creating a healthier work environment provides an example that all organizations would do well to learn from.

“My old boss would always say, ‘We’ve made the smallest investment for the largest return,’” says Kane, of their healthy workplace strategy. “It’s a change in our culture — we’re encouraging people to get away from their desks at times — take a course, a workshop, sharpen the saw, and come back to the workplace refreshed … and meet colleagues you would never have met if you stayed in your office all day … It’s a wonderful change in the way we connect with each other and disconnect from technology.”