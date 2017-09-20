Creating a balance between work and play is key in life. Developing a way to inject this balance into the workplace is critical in order to develop a healthy work culture. According to business leader Lara Taylor, that is precisely what management at Hemmera Envirochem Inc. has worked so hard and effectively to achieve.

Hemmera is a boutique environmental consultancy that has been working with clients across Canada and around the globe since 1994. With a reputation for integrity and technical excellence, the firm offers progressive environmental services in site assessment, environmental planning and remediation, ecology, community engagement and social sciences.

They are also committed to promoting a green workplace within the organization. That, along with a social atmosphere, a strong commitment to employee development, open communication and excellent benefits, has earned the company a reputation as an excellent employer.

Lara Taylor, a professional civil engineer, started her career as a design engineer, but early on she realized that design was not the right career path for her. She transitioned into the managing of the environmental, social and regulatory aspects of small hydro developments.

“In my current role, I’m also responsible for a wide variety of internal work, such as hiring and ensuring our team has the right training,” she says.

What makes Taylor’s business leader job easier is the work culture at Hemmera. The team works hard but also has a lot of fun. For example, friendly competitions occur between the different areas of the business — like a costume contest on Halloween or a cubicle decorating contest around the winter holidays.

For Taylor, it was an easy decision to apply for work at the company. “Hemmera seemed like a company where I would have ample opportunity to take on a greater variety of work with new challenges, particularly larger projects … I was also interested in … having more advancement opportunities. Only these non-financial benefits played a role in my decision. I was far more attracted to interesting work and advancement opportunities than job benefits,” she says.

Since joining the firm, she has had the opportunity to work on a wide variety of projects and lead large project teams. Over her six years, she has received three promotions and advanced from being a project manager to a business leader.

“I also want to continue developing new opportunities for our team, to help them advance their careers,” she says. “One of the most exciting aspects of Hemmera being a national company is that it allows us to find opportunities for people to work in different geographic regions.”

Hemmera invests heavily in its employees, which supports the ongoing development of their culture. The company offers its own educational opportunities — from consulting school to leadership school and a project management training program. Hemmera supports employee education with generous tuition subsidies, financial bonuses for some course completions, various training programs, formal mentoring and subsidies for professional accreditation. While she says it wasn’t the benefits that drew her to the job, the firm does provide an attractive package, including flexible work options, three weeks of paid vacation for new hires and up to six-months unpaid leave-of absence for longer-serving employees.

Taylor, who plays a role in choosing new hires, says with such a strong work culture, it’s important to pick the right person who will be a good fit for the job and who shares the company’s culture viewpoint. This way, every new hire is seen as a long-term investment.

“The people here are respectful and fun to work with. Even the most senior people in the company are extremely approachable,” she says.

Attracting top talent

Due to its work culture, Hemmera attracts top people in the industry — people like Mike Peckford. Throughout his nearly 20-year career as a biologist, Peckford has worked in academia, for provincial and federal government agencies, for industry, and for various environmental consulting firms, including over 60 wind facility projects across North America. It was the renewable energy rush in Alberta and Saskatchewan that drew Peckford back to the consulting industry.

He chose Hemmera due to its leading reputation and is now the Renewable Energy and Wildlife Lead in the Environmental Planning and Ecology group in Calgary, Alberta. In this role, Peckford specializes in bird and bat ecology, environmental assessments and permitting strategy for Alberta’s major renewable energy developers. Although newer to the company than Taylor, he already feels at home and is looking forward to finding ways to give back more to society and make a positive difference.

“I feel I can best make that difference by helping us reduce our fossil fuel dependency, and move toward more sustainable sources of electricity and power generation,” he says. “The work we do for our clients, in both the public and private sectors, is making a positive difference in supporting social and environmental sustainability in Canada.”

Consistency with values

As they hold sustainability as a strong value in the work they do, Hemmera is also committed to environmentalism within the organization, earning it a distinction in 2017 as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers. The firm’s employee-led environmental committee focuses on three areas to reduce their environmental footprint: waste production, greenhouse gas reductions and energy use. They work on monitoring and measuring Hemmera’s environmental impact, creating awareness and educating employees on how best to minimize that impact, as well as reporting on the company’s overall progress. As part of its in-house Earth Day celebration, Hemmera asks employees to renew their green resolutions.

The environmental committee also introduces new employees to the company’s focus on reducing its environmental impact through an orientation program. Peckford believes Hemmera’s commitment to the environment says a lot about their culture.

A supportive, inclusive culture

“This company’s inclusive culture also sets it apart from others. Individual values and expertise are respected and contribute to Hemmera’s culture. It’s inspiring to work alongside colleagues who are truly excited about their work and about making a positive difference in the world around them … At Hemmera, we don’t try and be something we are not. We know what we are good at and we focus on those areas … If we try and be everything to everyone, we’ll lose focus on our core strengths. I think our clients appreciate that approach. And, it allows them to be confident that the work we are doing for them will be professional and highquality,” he says.

Peckford states that Hemmera’s reputation for having a good culture and work-life balance was an important factor that influenced his moving back into the consulting industry. “Work-life balance is not an empty promise here,” he says.

Peckford is also impressed by the number and quality of events that are held to celebrate employee participation and client loyalty. Employees enjoy a busy social calendar throughout the year, including a holiday party and a separate children’s holiday party, an annual summer barbecue, monthly socials and participation in events such as Vancouver’s Sun Run and the annual Bike-to-Work Week.

Both Taylor and Peckford feel that what sets the organization apart from other firms is the inclusive way employees communicate and work together, even when they are based in different offices across the country. They rely on one another to provide the best service to their clients, wherever they are located, made possible by the fact that they have shared values and goals.

Hemmera’s culture of open communication is both informal and structured. Project teams openly work together to share strategies, approaches and management plans to keep projects on track. The company assembles quarterly to share their growth and progress across the country. Employees also work with their managers to set and track professional development goals throughout the year.

“Our HR team oversees a professional development program that includes all employees identifying their professional development goals and tracking their progress toward achieving those goals at key points throughout each year. This culture of supported accountability ensures that we all keep growing and learning, whether we are just starting out in our careers or whether we are experienced veterans,” says Peckford.

It’s no wonder that Hemmera made the 2017 list of Canada’s Top Small & Medium Employers and BC’s Top Employers respectively. Peckford believes the company deserves this distinction. “I enjoy the people I work with just as much as the work I do for our clients,” he says. “Everyone pitches in when needed, shares workloads and has a great attitude — even during stressful times. In fact, it’s during stressful, busy times when a company’s true culture reveals itself. People and project teams can accomplish great things when they feel valued and supported.”