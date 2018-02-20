Workplace Conflict: How to Identify the Noxious Weeds at Work

From Angry, Aggressive Abrasives to Backstage Complainers here’s a guide to workplace conflict to help you find the weeds in your organizational garden.

These days, it seems that too many of the requests for help that flow my way from organizations resemble 911 calls. I get asked to mediate between warring parties, help with some severely tangled team dynamics, and act as mentor to exhausted leaders. Sometimes an intervention works, but it’s much harder to make a sick system well than to help a healthy system get even better. It’s the latter kind of situation that I much prefer.

In my ruminations—always dangerous to be sure—I think that some of my work is like those folks who help keep down the weeds in our homes and gardens. When the weeds take over, it’s hard to produce beautiful blooms and healthy produce. So here’s a little guide to typical weeds in the organizational garden. As you read, think about the noxious types you can identify in your local environment.

Before we begin, it’s important to make two points. First, I assume, along with the Editor, that faithful readers of Your Workplace are far less likely to be weeds in their organizational landscapes, even if they get tempted at times to engage in devious behaviour to help things get better. (Being tempted has been part of creation since the Garden of Eden; wisdom and self-discipline allow us to resist.) Second, I don’t claim for a minute that my list is definitive. Please treat it as suggestive. In fact, readers are welcome to submit other types they have stumbled upon in their careers.

ANGRY, AGGRESSIVE ABRASIVES:

How’s that for alliteration? Another word might be “Bulldozers,” and it’s not hard to imagine the damage a bulldozer will inflict on a garden. Some folks use aggressive communication on a routine basis, intimidating those around them. People can be very cautious about upsetting their local abrasive characters, especially if they have power and status in the organization, and especially if the abrasive, noxious weed happens to be the boss.

I’ve never fully grasped why some individuals have a need to communicate in ways that keep others off-balance. Robust, assertive discussions are fine, but aggression makes it difficult to concentrate on ideas and collect one’s thoughts. Instinctively, we know we are being attacked and move to a defensive mode.

There’s often hostility around and about this particular organizational weed. There’s plenty of research to suggest that angry, hostile people tend to draw fewer pension cheques, but they sure make life in the garden stressful in the interim. In fact, some folks will get sick just to get away, and I’ve encountered some groups where one angry, aggressive, abrasive communicator succeeds in holding everyone hostage—constantly worried that an outburst will happen.

VOICES OF EXPERIENCE:

There are usually a few people in organizations who remember the “good old days” and have razor-like memories for personalities and just about every change-venture ever attempted. They can contribute wisdom and insight valuable for the organization’s future, but most don’t, preferring to offer newcomers a history lesson at every opportunity. (Usually, they seek newcomers out in casual conversation to “fill them in” on the organizational journey.) While it’s good to understand the past, we can only work together in the present to produce future outcomes. Folks locked in the past can only reproduce the old actions and mindsets.

In fact, voices of experience make it hard to reconfigure the garden, regardless of the beautiful plans created by consultants. They specialize in what some thinkers on creativity call “killer phrases”, words that shut down collaboration leading to change. Here are a few: “We tried that back in . . . .”; “Harry always said that . . . .”; “The sales department has never supported any idea from . . . .”; and “Trust me, it just won’t work.” Usually, a killer phrase signals the start of another history lesson.

BACKSTAGE COMPLAINERS:

This weed is actually hard to find in the organizational landscape. It hides in the shadows and seems to thrive in the parking lot at the end of the day. Some people work hard to avoid candid collaboration in the workplace, preferring to offer their views outside of normal hours and meetings. Most of the time, they offer little but appreciative nods and smiles when involved in organizational life, but give them some comforting shade and they are off! Especially if the boss is an aggressive-abrasive type.

Collaboration depends on skilled and candid communication. Anything else is simply manipulation, producing a myriad of hidden agendas. Telling the truth, sharing truthful information in supportive ways, can make the difference between organizational success and failure. Real leaders encourage feedback out in the light, not in the shadows.

THE SILO MENTALITY:

Speaking of collaboration, today’s successful organizations depend on open communication across their internal boundaries. Turf protection—no pun intended—tends to block the free exchange of information and ideas for improvement. Some folks are not at all interested; their interest is in their little “silo”. When managers adopt a silo mentality, the results can be disastrous. I’ve encountered managers who forbid their workers to engage in organizational cross-talk and problem-solving. In rare instances, workers who break the rules get a reprimand. Now that’s a weed worth watching. It encourages tribal loyalty and chokes the life out of organizational health.

SELF APPOINTED MESSENGERS:

Good leaders consistently tell me that messengers drive them crazy, because there’s usually little concrete or practical information in the message. The suggestion that “some employees” are upset about policy X provides a shaky foundation for effective action. In fact, it usually generates a search for more clarity and a very natural desire to know who actually feels this way. Managers need facts as input into thoughtful action; otherwise they are chasing phantoms in a fog. Messengers are often innocent little weeds, just trying to help leaders be informed and effective. Often messengers are doing the communication work of backstage complainers who are reluctant to speak openly and honestly. And to be fair, some managers try to encourage this little weed, using it as a technique to “stay in touch” with the garden. Making that work takes a lot of emotional intelligence and there’s a fine line between a cadre of trusted messengers and a leader’s secret police—a very fine line indeed.

CHRONIC TRIANGULATORS:

I have saved the most noxious weed behaviour for last: people who work through conflict and tensions by creating triangles rather than practicing honest and open communication. They are experts in playing one side off against another and using others to “pass along” their views. They chronically talk about absent workplace colleagues, usually without any compassion. In fact, most of their conversations represent an attempt to enlist your help in solving their relationship problems. Learn to recognize when you are being triangulated by an expert.

This is much more than your garden-variety gossip, dear readers. This form of behaviour corrodes collegial trust and collaboration. After all, how can you trust that the person talking with you about someone else won’t change the topic when you move on? Triangles are inherently volatile and people who use them show traits of several noxious weeds at once.

Well, there’s my tentative list of organizational weeds. In a future column, I’ll explore some ways to create a garden where weeds can’t flourish. In the meantime, it would be nice to hear your suggestions. Send them along to the editor and feel free to use my name.