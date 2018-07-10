Master Virtual Training and Meeting Facilitation

Masterful Facilitation

The Virtual Excellence Primer

Are you an HR consultant or leader, or maybe an aspiring trainer/facilitator who has to deliver online training, host virtual meetings or interview people via video conference? If you want to feel as confident and comfortable connecting with people virtually as you do in person, join us for our hour-long webinar.

Benefits of Attending:

Moe Poirier, Founding Partner, from Shift Facilitation will be sharing best practices for mastering virtual classroom deliveries and leading virtual meetings. His mission is to help us unlock the core techniques that a skilled facilitator uses to animate exceptional virtual meetings and learning experiences. Ask all the questions you’ve wanted to ask about virtual training and meeting facilitation, come away with a valuable tool, and learn to take your virtual game to the next level.

What to Expect from the Session:

Come prepared to interact and actively participate. During the session, you will discover:

Sign Up to Our Newsletter Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.

Key ingredients that enable skilled facilitators to engage audiences and animate learning experiences in a virtual room

Refreshingly unique perspectives on the core facilitation strengths necessary to achieve Virtual Excellence™

Moe Poirier

As Founding Partner of Shift Facilitation, Moe is on a mission to have corporate trainers and facilitators reinvent themselves as change agents and value creators for the organizations they serve. For over 15 years, he has honed his craft as a facilitator and a designer of training. Moe has a gift for bringing learning to life and motivating others to strive for more.

He is an engineer, an entrepreneur, and an educator. The engineer is purposeful. The entrepreneur is creative. The educator is open. When you meet Moe, you experience a quiet confidence and a generous spirit. Outside of the classroom, you’ll find Moe playing hockey, messing around with photography, or spending time with his family at their home in Roncesvalles, Toronto.

A note about Shift Facilitation:

We believe that at the heart of an exceptional meeting or learning experience, especially virtual ones, there is likely to be a masterful facilitator. A facilitator who transforms the virtual environment, and ensures the experience is both productive and engaging. A facilitator who inspires action in others and drives results for the organizations they serve.