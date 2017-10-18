Subscribe
Mental Health First Aid

WELLNESS

Mental Health First Aid Webinar

October 18, 2017
BY:
YW Staff


Learn about Mental Health First Aid in our upcoming webinar taking place this January.

Want to learn about Mental Health First Aid?

Join us for our inaugural webinar!

Do you want to make your workplace a psychologically safer place? When it comes to mental health, often times when we see a coworker, employee or boss experiencing distress we want to help, but we don’t know what to do. Just like physical first aid is administered until medical treatment can be found, Mental Health First Aid is given to a person experiencing a mental health problem or crisis until the appropriate support can be obtained or the crisis is resolved.

We’re excited to have Denise Waligora, Mental Health First Aid Canada’s Training and Delivery Specialist, joining us to teach us about Mental Health First Aid in our upcoming webinar this January. Mark Franklin, practice leader at Career Cycles and host of the radio program Career Buzz, will moderate. Check back soon for more details or give us a call at 1-877-668-1945.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
YW Staff
YW Staff love to collaborate and contribute to the magazine. The editorial team at Your Workplace are always on the lookout for work-related trends and entertaining tidbits to share with our community.

