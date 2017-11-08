What is Mental Health First Aid?

Have you ever seen a coworker, boss or employee in tears, struggling with a personal problem or mental health issue, but you didn’t intervene because you didn’t know how? According to the Mental Health Commission of Canada, 70% of Canadian employees are concerned about the psychological health and safety of their workplace. Yet often times when we see someone at work experiencing mental distress we don’t give them the help they need, because we don’t know what to say or do.

Just like physical first aid is administered until medical treatment can be found, Mental Health First Aid (MHFA) is given to a person experiencing a mental health problem or crisis until the appropriate support can be obtained or the crisis is resolved. MHFA training gives people the skills to effectively provide comfort to someone experiencing a mental health problem; prevent a mental health problem from developing into a more serious crisis; confidently engage someone who is a danger to themselves or others; and help with mental health recovery.

Learn what every employer, manager and HR professional should know about workplace Mental Health First Aid in our upcoming webinar.

Mental Health First Aid Webinar

Wednesday, January 10, 2018, 2 pm ET

In our upcoming Mental Health First Aid at Work Webinar, Denise Waligora, Training and Delivery Specialist, Mental Health First Aid Canada, will be joining host, Mark Franklin, practice leader at Career Cycles and host of the radio program Career Buzz, to discuss this important topic.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.



Sign Up

In this webinar you will learn:

About the history and background of Mental Health First Aid, which was developed in Australia in 2001, and has since spread to 23 countries, including Canada — where it is a program of the Mental Health Commission of Canada.

Why workplaces need people trained in Mental Health First Aid.

How Mental Health First Aid is used in the workplace.

If MHFA certification is right for your organization, who should get certified, and how.

We believe so strongly in mental health education in the workplace, we are reducing our webinar fee from $49 to $19. Group discounts are also available. Please contact sales@yourworkplace.ca or call 1-877-668-1945 for information on group pricing.

Meet Our Webinar Expert and Host

Denise Waligora B.S. — Training and Delivery Specialist, Mental Health First Aid Canada

Denise has a Bachelor of Science degree and over 20 years of experience working in the mental health field. Her career started in nursing and has included work at a State psychiatric hospital followed by a position as Program Director for group homes with dual diagnosed individuals. Canada beckoned and Denise accepted a position as a therapist at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario where she provided intensive behavioural therapy to children diagnosed with autism.

Denise’s most recent employment prior to moving to the Mental Health Commission of Canada in September 2011 was at the CMHA Niagara, Ontario Branch. There, Denise worked in the Justice Program providing case management support to individuals with a mental health issue who had also been charged with a criminal offense. As part of her work responsibilities at CMHA, Denise became certified in Basic MHFA. Also prior to her current role, Denise was sole proprietor of DW Consulting during which time she became certified in MHFA for Youth and has over 9 years’ experience facilitating MHFA. In January 2011, Denise became a Master Trainer providing MHFA Instructor training prior to moving into her position as Training and Delivery Specialist. She had also been an ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training) trainer for 5 years.

Mark Franklin — CareerCycles practice leader and host of Career Buzz

Mark Franklin is practice leader of CareerCycles, a career management social enterprise based in Toronto. Mark and a team of Associates have enriched the career wellbeing of 3500+ clients of all ages and stages across Canada by helping individuals make satisfying career and educational choices. Mark holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Industrial Engineering, a Master of Education in Counselling Psychology, and the Career Management Fellow designation through Institute of Career Certification International.

Mark’s career management insights have appeared in The Globe and Mail, National Post and other media, he’s authored a book chapter and peer-reviewed journal articles, and he regularly speaks to groups at national and international conferences. Mark produces and hosts the Career Buzz radio show, where he’s interviewed hundreds of guests about insights and turning points in their career stories.