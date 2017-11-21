Most health-care workers are dedicated to their field and their patients, yet you will not likely find a team of workers that are happy with their working conditions. Many feel overwhelmed, overworked and impotent, as decisions are mainly driven by inflexible administrative policies and government directives. Top down decision-making is the norm.

The NorWest Co-op Community Health Centre has managed to break this mold and create an atmosphere where their employees are engaged. How did they do it?

“[We] created a flat organization where all employees are free to propose and research potential programs and apply them when they are viable,” says Nancy Heinrichs, Executive Director of the NorWest Co-op Community Health Centre.

“Everyone has a voice here at NorWest. Anyone can express his or her ideas and is encouraged to take the lead to ensure his or her ideas come to fruition.”

HR Coordinator, Trina Raine, says, “This is just the way NorWest is. We are best when we come together. We bring everyone in on a weekend and do strategic planning with over 100 staff members. We make sure we have representation from every team on each of our committees.”

She says that often people can’t tell coordinators from staff members because there is no “us versus them” mentality — everyone works together. They strive for all coordinators to be open and accessible and believe that staff feel empowered because they know that they are heard.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.



Sign Up

“A few years ago two of our staff members went to a conference and learned about the work of Community Food Centres of Canada (CFC) in Ontario. They thought the CFC would be a wonderful addition to our programs, and when the CFC wanted to expand outside of Ontario, they brought the idea forward and worked hard to make it happen.”

As a result, CFC ended up choosing NorWest as an expansion site, and one of those staff members became the Director of the NorWest Community Food Centre.

“We work really hard to hire the right people, train them well, and then get out of their way so they can make the magic happen. And our staff know we trust them and will support them as best we can if they have a passion or an idea that fits within our mandate,” Raine says.

Serving a diverse community

The diversity of the population NorWest serves poses some interesting challenges in the development of community. The only healthcare co-operative in Manitoba, NorWest serves the 90,000 residents of northwest Winnipeg’s Inkster and Seven Oaks communities. Northwest Winnipeg is an area where income and education are limited. Alcohol and drug addiction, teenage pregnancies, depression and family violence are common. The diverse area includes large Filipino and Indigenous populations, as well as a high percentage of seniors. This wide-ranging group of citizens has little in common, aside from their proximity to the facility. Yet with their innovative programs — many geared toward bringing dissimilar groups together – NorWest has enabled these groups to flourish together. NorWest goes beyond merely providing primary health care, offering many other innovative services to those that need them. These services include: counselling and support to members, a Fentanyl awareness program, a youth hub to prevent drug and alcohol abuse, employment assistance programs and 72 full-time daycare spaces to enable members to attend work or school.

Additionally, the NorWest Community Food Centre now welcomes over 500 members monthly, providing four free meals per week (three lunches and a breakfast), as well as a slew of healthy cooking classes. The centre organizes and guides members in the creation of community gardens, and growing and storing healthy, affordable vegetables throughout the year. Using healthy food as a tool to build a sense of community, the Food Centre is a catalyst to building strong relationships and community support.

Hans Kai wellness program

Hans Kai is a wellness program run in a peer supported environment, which equips people to take the lead in achieving and maintaining their own optimal health. It was developed in Japan to help people focus on enhancing their health knowledge and take charge of their own wellness. Heinrich herself visited Japan years ago to discover more about this innovative practice, which is now integral to their program.

NorWest encourages Hans Kai not only in the community, but also in the workplace, and it offers training and support to workplaces that are interested in starting a Hans Kai group. Workplace groups meet for at least two hours a month for a year to conduct self-health checks, like blood pressure, engage in physical activity, enjoy healthy snacks and support each other in healthy lifestyle choices. Additionally, NorWest can arrange for health professionals to deliver information sessions on health topics, such as ergonomic workplace design or repetitive strain injuries. The program has been so successful that NorWest now offers training across Canada to promote health and well-being for participants, and the company is part of a research project with the University of Manitoba, where the results of the various groups supported by NorWest are being studied.

Meeting challenges head on

“We have grown to over 100 employees, excluding the more than 75 volunteers that also provide much-needed assistance. We have moved to a much bigger location and we have expanded our range of services. Our greatest challenge was to maintain the same level of engagement, intimacy and our amazing team atmosphere, despite the tripling of our staff,” says Heinrichs.

When NorWest moved to a new location, they knew that they would be co-locating with two other organizations, as well as undergoing rapid expansion. Maintaining their culture and identity was a priority. NorWest accomplished this in three ways:

RELATIONSHIP BUILDING: The NorWest team was the biggest and had a strong, positive culture, which the company hoped would be a factor in winning new staff over to the NorWest way of working. NorWest made a point of including future partners in projects, committees and fun events in the years and months leading up to the big move, so that existing and new employees already knew each other and had formed relationships. LEADERSHIP DEVELOPMENT: In preparation for and in response to their growth, they increased their management team. Many of the newest coordinators were internal promotions from staff who strongly exemplified and contributed to the NorWest values and culture. The additions to management were necessary, both to share the workload and to keep the management team innovative and effective. TEAM COMMUNICATION: The new centre opened not only with a large number of new staff members, but with entirely new phone and computer systems. They relied heavily on team communication. Their Primary Care team, for example, instituted twice daily huddles at first, then once a day, then once a week.

In addition to small team meetings, NorWest has all-staff meetings and events, which include the entire NorWest staff. Meeting monthly, successes are celebrated, ideas are shared, parties are planned and management does not take the lead. Professional and personal development is an important element of these meetings, whether it is formal or informal. Employees are encouraged to participate in external professional development courses, and then share their experiences with their colleagues.

Their Wellness Team provides many opportunities for fun, self-care and celebration. The Health Centre also maintains a robust Wellness Committee, which is central to the organization of staff retreats and numerous parties that often include the volunteers and members of the centre.

Above all, NorWest listens to its employees. All ideas are heard, and the result is innovation. NorWest’s high employee engagement doesn’t just benefit its employees — it greatly benefits the community NorWest serves.