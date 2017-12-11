Power Up: Root Vegetables

In addition to being healthier than traditional potato pancakes, these latkes are perfect for holiday parties and also make a tasty lunch the next day.

The holidays are a time for stories — stories which often feature miracles. Whether it’s a menorah staying lit for eight nights instead of one or a baby being born in a barn when all the inns were fully booked, these miracles tend to be about things turning out better than expected. Much is the case with the following recipe, which won our reader’s choice recipe contest as much for its fitting backstory as for its taste and healthfulness. Recipe contest winner Edward Yanofsky of Toronto, Ontario, says:

“The idea for this recipe came to me when I was going to make latkes for Hanukkah and realized I was really low on potatoes but had plenty of other root vegetables on hand. Simple as that. It’s now a tradition in our house to make Root Veggie Latkes for Hanukkah, as well as for Thanksgiving, birthdays and any other excuses to make latkes we can come up with!”

In addition to being (in our opinion) tastier than traditional latkes, these are also healthier than plain potato pancakes yet still fit the bill when it comes to the kind of comfort food most of us crave during the holiday season. Starchy root vegetables can be as comforting as rice or pasta but are much higher in nutrition, including potassium, fibre, and vitamins C and A.

These latkes are perfect for holiday parties and also make a tasty lunch the next day. We suggest serving them with plain Greek yogurt and applesauce, but you can also jazz them up by adorning them with more substantial toppings instead, like smoked salmon.

Back to Your Roots Latkes

INGREDIENTS:

8 cups root vegetables, shredded (we used 2 golden beets, 1 medium yam, 4 medium carrots, 2 medium parsnips and 1 large Yukon Gold potato)

1 medium leek, finely sliced

3 large eggs

¼ cup all-purpose flour (or substitute a gluten-free alternative like rice flour if desired)

Salt and ground black pepper to taste

¼ cup vegetable oil with high heat burn threshold, such as grape seed or canola (we used sunflower oil)

1 cup plain, no-fat Greek yogurt (optional)

1 cup unsweetened apple sauce (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

Coarsely grate the root vegetables and place in a towel to wring out moisture, or place in a colander over a bowl with a heavy plate resting over the vegetables and leave to rest for approximately 20 minutes until most of the moisture drains off into the bowl. Discard the liquid. Finely slice the leek. Beat the eggs. Combine the root vegetables, leek, eggs, flour, and salt and pepper in a mixing bowl. Pour most of the oil into a large frying pan and place the pan on a medium-high heat. When the oil begins to shimmer test one pancake by spooning 2 tbsp of the mixture into the pan. Flatten a little with a spatula to make into a pancake. Cook the pancake until golden on both sides and crisp around the edges. By this time the oil will be at a good temperature to begin making the rest of the latkes. Don’t overcrowd the pan —leave a little room between each latke to make turning them easy. Repeat this process, adding more oil if needed, until you use up all of the mixture. You should end up with about 30 root vegetable latkes. Serve with Greek yogurt and applesauce.

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS:

(Per latke with ½ tbsp each Greek yogurt and applesauce): calories 61, fat 2.4g, carbohydrates 8.9g, protein 1.6g, fibre 1.4g, cholesterol 19mg, sodium 64mg, potassium 163mg, sugar 2.5g