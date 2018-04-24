Power Up: Bananas

Bananas. They’re packed with nutrients like vitamin B6 and potassium; they’re a low-fat source of healthy carbohydrates and fibre; they come in their own package, making a convenient, portable breakfast or snack. They can also be used to polish shoes and went commercially extinct. Yes, there’s more to the humble banana than you might think. What’s more, this staple, healthy fruit is also teetering on the brink of extinction. Again.

The history of the modern banana

In 1950, bananas were different. A single variety, the coveted Gros Michel, almost exclusively grown in Central America reigned supreme. Commercially, bananas were reproduced clonally — meaning cuttings from the best specimens were replanted. The result? Virtually all the bananas available for export in the world at the time were identical, in the way that human twins are identical. The lack of diversity meant that all these bananas possessed the qualities banana producers wanted, but it also meant that they were vulnerable to pathogens. You guessed it: the inevitable happened. Panama disease (now often called fusarium wilt) wiped out the Gros Michel. Crops turned black, and the pathogen lurked in the soil for decades. Banana producers scrambled to replace it with another variety. They found one that was less tasty but looked similar — the Cavendish. Most importantly, the Cavendish was immune to the pathogen and could even thrive in contaminated soil. If you’re eating a banana today, most likely you’re eating a Cavendish.

Did the banana industry learn from its mistakes and do things differently with the Cavendish? Nope. It now faces the same kind of population crash that happened to the Gros Michel. A new strain of the pathogen, similar to the one that causes Panama disease, has evolved. It can kill both Gros Michel and Cavendish varieties, and it’s coming for your smoothies.

Homemade Protein Shake

INGREDIENTS:

1 small banana

½ cup frozen mixed berries

¾ cup plain almond milk (or milk, or other milk

substitute that floats your boat)

2½ tsp Evelyn’s dry protein mix

Evelyn’s Dry Protein Mix

Combine and mix well equal measures of organic, non-GMO versions of:

Vegan protein powder

Ground flax seeds

Hulled hemp seed (hemp hearts)

Ground chia seeds

Super Greens Powder

Fair trade unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)

In the grocery store, these ingredients could get pricey. We purchased them at the bulk food store. A heaping scoop of each cost us $20 all together and, depending on how often you use it, should last at least a few months.

DIRECTIONS:

Blend all of the ingredients together well in a blender. Enjoy.

NUTRITIONAL ANALYSIS:

(per shake) 217 calories, 7.5% fat, 4% sodium, 13% carbohydrates, 26% fibre, 22 g sugar, 5 g protein, 12% Vitamin A, 53% Vitamin C, 27% Calcium, 12% Iron