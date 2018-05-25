Regional Event: Recreational Marijuana Legalization
Easy access to marijuana and its use is sensitive, complex and highly polarized with issues and implications for productivity at work. With the pending legalization of recreational marijuana, employers are asking questions about how to respond to this new landscape. Policy is the foundation of a drug-safe workplace and, unfortunately, missteps are easy to make and often costly.
This intensive workshop will help employers understand the coming change and its implication with content covering:
- The key organizational questions that need to be answered
- The essential components of a legally sound policy
- If differences between marijuana and alcohol should be accounted for in policy, practice and culture
- When to update your policy and when to replace it
- How should marijuana be included in your benefits plan
This workshop is more than just policy; it’s about people, evolving viewpoints and workplace culture.
Fast track your organization through this challenging process and leave feeling clear, confident and ready for change. Participants will walk away with a draft policy statement to help them move through this new landscape.
Our panel of experts will discuss and debate the impact of recreational marijuana legalization on the workplace.
Register at the Early Bird Rate of $125 as a limited time offer. Group discounts are also available. Please contact sales[at]yourworkplace.ca or call 1-877-668-1945 for information on group pricing.