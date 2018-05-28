Recreational Marijuana Legalization – Vancouver

Easy access to marijuana and its use is sensitive, complex and highly polarized with issues and implications for productivity at work. With the pending legalization of recreational marijuana, employers are asking questions about how to respond to this new landscape. Policy is the foundation of a drug-safe workplace and, unfortunately, missteps are easy to make and often costly.

This intensive workshop will help employers understand the coming change and its implication with content covering:

The key organizational questions that need to be answered

The essential components of a legally sound policy

If differences between marijuana and alcohol should be accounted for in policy, practice and culture

When to update your policy and when to replace it

How should marijuana be included in your benefits plan

This workshop is more than just policy; it’s about people, evolving viewpoints and workplace culture.

Fast track your organization through this challenging process and leave feeling clear, confident and ready for change. Participants will walk away with a draft policy statement to help them move through this new landscape.

Our panel of experts will discuss and debate the impact of recreational marijuana legalization on the workplace.