Recruit Top Talent by Stepping Up Your Wellness Game

Wellness programs don’t just speak to the well-being of your employees — they say a lot about your work culture.

Wellness programs have a huge impact — not only on your employees’ well-being but also on your company’s success. According to a 2014 Virgin Pulse report, “Beyond Participation: How to Sustain Healthy Changes in Employee Behaviour,” 70% of employees say wellness programs have a positive impact on work culture. So it should come as no surprise that wellness plays a key role in attracting talent. In fact, the same report revealed that 87% of employees take health and wellness offerings into consideration during their job hunt.

Wellness programs are no longer a perk but an expectation in the workplace. The 2013 Sun Life– Buffett National Wellness Survey found that 90% of Canadian employers offer some sort of wellness incentive. A company not offering any wellness initiatives may be seen as a “black sheep” for job seekers. But even if your company is offering wellness, how do you compete with the other 90% of wellness aware companies out there who are competing for the same talent?

First, you must understand why wellness initiatives are so important to your employees. You may think the biggest reason is to improve their health, and this is true … for the employees who participate in the initiative. One 2014 GuideSpark survey found that while 70% of respondents say wellness is valuable, only 9% take full advantage of wellness programs offered.

How can we see such increases in productivity and innovation with such low participation? Because the number one benefit from wellness initiatives is not improved health but improved workplace culture. It’s worth repeating that 70% of employees say wellness programs positively impact work culture. This means that your wellness offerings can have a significant impact on the productivity of your employees, even if they don’t participate in the program. You’ve made the biggest impact by making your employees feel encouraged and cared for. What better way to stimulate growth and productivity? It’s like saying: “We’ve got your back — we’re here for you.”

To attract the best new talent, consider these four tips to make your wellness programs stand out: