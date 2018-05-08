Roma Moulding

I’d love to say all these years have been amazing, but they haven’t,” says Gareri. “Seven years ago, I began a mission to make work fun. I did this because I didn’t like what work had become for me in my life.”

Gareri started his quest by asking his staff to help devise a plan that would enable everyone to work together to infuse fun into work.

“With a traditional office, you have a whole slew of … optical walls and barriers that cause a lack of communication,” says Gareri. “People within the company didn’t know some of the other staff even existed, as they worked in different areas.

“Now, today, seven-and-a-half years later, we’ve transformed the entire company. No one has an office. What we did first is we worked on the culture of the company by establishing core values.”

Before creating the core values, employees sometimes felt at a loss as to how to handle problems and would go to Gareri for him to decide what to do. Now, armed with company core values, staff rarely need to consult with Gareri. Instead, they can discern which solution best aligns with the values.

Determining core values

Led by Gareri, Roma staff divided into teams and asked people what their values were.

“It was quite a lengthy process,” he says.

“It took four to six months. It was all done internally. We asked company people in our team what they value in their lives and did it anonymously.”

The result? The teams came back with 256 different values. From there, they whittled them down and talked about the wording in the values.

They settled on 10 core values, built by the people, for the people. “These aren’t my core values,” says Gareri. “They are core values that help us align with one another and succeed — values we can live by, hire by and fire by.”

Roma’s leadership still meet regularly with employees, but when they do, the core values support their every move. “All the people on the team know we’re equal. We have different roles within in the company, but there’s only one trophy.

“I think everyone needs to be heard,” Gareri says.

One of the core values Roma now espouses is having a “wow factor.”

The company manufactures and distributes picture frames. “Anything you see on the wall that frames a piece of art or a mirror, chances are it came from our company,” says Gareri.

“When someone saw our products, they would say, ‘Wow! That’s beautiful.’ But, they never said ‘wow’ when it came to our service or our facilities. So, we decided to make ‘wow’ the benchmark in everything we do.”

Gareri feels privileged to lead Roma’s 150 employees. “I’m blessed every day, because we’re surrounded by ridiculously awesome, talented people who are really driven, who care and who pour everything they have into work.

“I believe we do a lot of things right, but most importantly, it all boils down to how we treat our team … That is what people remember — how you make them feel. And if you focus on having your employees happy, nine times out of ten they will make your customers happy.”

Breaking down barriers

Headquartered in Vaughn, Ontario, just north of Toronto, the company also has three locations in the United States, in California, New Jersey and Georgia.

In the past, the company had a traditional business structure. Offices and departments were physically and metaphorically partitioned.

Changing their office design had a huge impact on office dynamics. Not only did Roma adopt an open-plan office, but the company also dispensed with the notion that privacy and keeping things on a need-to-know basis was important, instead removing all barriers to communication and embracing transparency.

“We take communication very seriously,” says Gareri. “We close Roma down three times a year to host an All Hands Meeting. I think a lot of people have the value of communication, but when it comes time to put their money where their mouth is — they don’t. [When we have an All Hands Meeting] we shut down the entire organization for two hours. We tell our partners in advance that we are shutting down. And, we talk to essentially everybody on the team. It is live-streamed for both the internal company and external partners and friends, and to whoever wants to watch.

“We actually talk about what’s going on with our company — where are we winning, our challenges, what we’re doing, what we’re not doing. We just believe in being open and transparent.”

Giving back with a bang

Like many companies, Roma had established ways to give back to the community, but Gareri recounts how after the core values were implemented, one employee came to him and said, “Tony, our give-back program doesn’t really align with our mission … how can we think bigger?”

“We got the team together and decided on one big mission trip a year,” says Gareri. “Eight to 12 people from the company, from all different walks of life, go to work either in an orphanage for a week or go to make a difference in a community.

“We tend to lean towards helping children and youth. We went to Haiti and worked in an orphanage for a week. That was outstanding.

All year long, we fundraised for our one mission. All different people from different areas of the business volunteered their time to be there.

“Every year, it has been different people, which is great.”

All employees get to choose where to go help and get a chance to volunteer on the paid volunteering trips. This year, the employees decided to help out in one of North America’s most poverty-stricken areas in West Virginia. The team plans to renovate community buildings with locals, helping to instill positive work habits and skills.

Employees also get to be creative in their trip fundraising initiatives — from hosting a burger contest to bake sales — and the company itself kicks in whatever funds are still needed for the missions.

The nuts and bolts of creating an inspiring work environment

“I don’t wake up to motivate my employees,” says Gareri. “I create an environment that inspires them to do the things that are necessary. That way, they can have a great work life … My role is to create the best sandbox for people to want to come and play in and do the best work of their lives. The people we hire are self-motivated.”

That said, Gareri has put procedures in place to ensure he is tuned in to the heartbeat of the company. Roma conducts regular surveys and polls, and meetings with leadership teams and employees help keep people focused on the tasks ahead, but nothing is more impactful than the core values the employees themselves established.

“The most self-sustaining thing any company can do is establish values that are actually lived by — not values for one tier of leadership, but ones the entire organization has to live by,” says Gareri. “I think if we do this all day every day, live and breathe the core values that we’ve set forth, the positive results just happen.

And, at the end of the day, the proof is in the pudding. Roma is growing their market share in a low-growth to a no-growth marketplace.