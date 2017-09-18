Sleep Tight: A Four-Step Approach to the Best Sleep Ever

Follow this four-step approach to get the best sleep ever, improve your productivity and your health.

It’s no surprise that being sleepy will make you less productive, more prone to errors, leave you feeling less inspired and less engaged to do your best work. Poor sleep not only affects your cognition, mood and optimism, but can also lead to health disturbances, like obesity, infections and depression, further hindering your ability to give it your all at work.

If you want to get a better night’s rest, use the following four steps to help you improve your sleep habits:

STEP ONE: Hello darkness, my old friend

Melatonin, our “go to sleep” hormone, tells the body when to sleep and when to wake up. When the sun sets and darkness comes, melatonin starts pumping, stopping only when the sun rises and light hits our eyes. Any light exposure after sunset can impair melatonin production.

The first step in your quest for the best sleep ever is to banish any light that may be interfering with your melatonin production. Start by checking your room darkness by wiggling your hand one foot in front of your face. If you can see your hand, your room is not dark enough. Install black-out blinds or curtains, or wear an eye mask.

Using a phone or tablet right before bed? The blue light from these devices can interfere with sleep by delaying melatonin production by up to 90 minutes, according to the 2015 article “Evening use of light-emitting eReaders negatively affects sleep, circadian timing, and next-morning alertness,” published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Mitigate this by using a blue light filter, now built in to the newest iOS and Android platforms, called Nightshift and Blue Light Filter respectively. Found under the display settings, it can be set to automatically turn on from sunset to sunrise. You can achieve the same effect on your computer with a program called f.lux, which is free to download.

STEP TWO: Get out of your mind to unwind

Many people lie in bed ready to sleep but can’t turn off the chatter in their heads. This type of worrying or overthinking can be quashed by a “brain dump.” Before bed, put pen to paper (no typing) and write down what you’re thinking, like a stream of consciousness. If there are any “to-do’s,” make a to-do list and set it aside for tomorrow. Then, give yourself permission to sleep (this part is important). As you’re trying to fall asleep, you are bound to have stray thoughts pop into your head, so keep a notepad and pen next to your bed to jot them down.

STEP THREE: Sleep training … for adults

Have you ever sleep-trained a baby? You set up a routine before bed, which helps cue the baby to initiate sleep. Adults can similarly develop a pre-bed routine to stimulate sleepiness. Your nightly routine should be 15 to 30 minutes long and contain at least three steps (for example, brush teeth, brain dump and meditation podcast).

Trying to get to bed earlier but still falling asleep at the same time no matter what time you get to bed? Move your bedtime up in 15-minute increments instead of one big leap. For example, if you fall asleep at midnight, go to bed at 11:45 pm for a few nights. Then move your bedtime to 11:30 pm, then 11:15 pm, and so on until your desired bedtime is reached.

STEP FOUR: Give your sleepiness an extra boost

There are a number of different gentle but effective sleep aids you can employ to help you drift off to dreamland. An herbal sleep tea is an excellent choice. For maximal potency, passionflower should be the main herb, and it can be accompanied by chamomile, oatstraw, hops and catnip.

Magnesium makes you sleepy and helps relax muscles, making it particularly helpful for people with sore muscles or headaches.

If melatonin regulation is your trouble, talk to your doctor about proper dosing for melatonin supplements.

Lastly, a great treatment for insomnia is a neutral bath, where the temperature of the water is the same as your body temperature. When the external environment is the same as your internal environment, your entire nervous system is at rest, producing a sedative and tranquilizing effect. This treatment is especially great if anxiety is affecting your sleep.

Getting a good night’s sleep improves your productivity and your health. Banish light from your night, with sleep tools like an eye mask or a blue light filter. Brain dump to cleanse overthinking and worry; develop a sleep-inducing pre-bed routine; and get an extra boost of sleepiness with a sleepy tea, magnesium, melatonin or a neutral bath.