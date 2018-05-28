Spring Greening

Five easy, cheap ideas to make your organization more environmentally sustainable.

We’re a bunch of tree-hugging do-gooders at Your Workplace, but even we get busy and slack off sometimes when it comes to doing our part for the environment. On Earth Day this year, we decided to do a spring cleaning of sorts — throwing out old, outdated practices and replacing them with more sustainable alternatives. Here we share our favourite dead-simple, low-to-no- cost solutions for saving the planet:

1 Ban the bottle. This past Earth Day was dedicated to ending plastic pollution. Plastics hurt marine life, negatively impact human hormones, litter landscapes and clog landfills, threatening our planet. Not using disposable plastic beverage bottles is one of the easiest ways to reduce plastic pollution.

2 Better lighting. The actor and comedian Paul Lynde once said: “A room is like a stage. If you see it without lighting, it can be the coldest place in the world.” We think the same stands true of bad lighting. Let’s face it, our workplaces don’t always have the most pleasant illumination. Installing LED lights is one of the simplest ways to not only reduce your carbon footprint but also improve the ambiance in your organization. And there are many government incentives you can take advantage of to do so. For example, the Ontario Small Business Lighting Incentive Program offers eligible businesses a free on-site lighting assessment, up to $2,000 in incentives towards energy efficient upgrades and turn-key lighting installation.

3 Turn things off. Okay, this one may also seem like a no-brainer, but how many of us actually shut everything down at the end of the workday? And how about those empty meeting rooms, bathrooms, kitchen areas and copy rooms — how often are they lit up with no one in them? Spending a few dollars to have motion sensors installed can add up to big savings in the long run. Or you can always, you know, manually turn things off when you’re not using them.

4 Make your computers more energy efficient. There are a few simple ways to do this:

Use the energy-saving settings in your Control Panel (PC) or System Preferences (Mac) so that your computer goes to sleep instead of staying idle when it’s not in use.

Yep, you can turn off your screen saver too. Screen savers were developed to keep your computer’s monitor from getting images “burned into it,” but this isn’t really a big concern for modern computers anymore.

Turn down the brightness on monitors — it can reduce the strain on your eyes and your wallet.

5 Encourage alternative modes of transportation. Incentivize your team to carpool, bike, walk or take public transportation to work.

Lastly, if you want people to be onboard with your environmental sustainability initiatives, they need to know they exist. However you choose to do your part, invest some of your resources in awareness. Create the opportunity to have a group discussion about greening your organization, plan a team volunteering outing or organize a fun activity like planting a garden.