Is Sugar at Work the New Cigarette Break?

Here’s why cutting down on sugar at work should make your list of resolutions, and a few tips to help.

How often do we reward ourselves or our employees with sweets? Or get ourselves out of that mid-afternoon slump with a little sugar high? Sugary snacks, like donuts, are as synonymous with the office break as a cup of coffee. Even when we’re trying not to eat sugar, it can be hard to avoid — most convenient packaged, processed and fast foods designed for busy workers on the go are high in the stuff.

For decades, we were told that dietary fat leads to obesity and heart disease. We were sold “lowfat” everything, from yogurt to cookies. We traded our bacon and eggs for bagels and low-fat cream cheese.

Now it turns out we may have been duped.

News outlets were all a-titter recently as new information emerged about the sugar industry suppressing studies that proved that sugar is indeed bad for your health, much in the same way the tobacco industry did. A November 2017 Business Insider article “The Sugar Industry has Been Quietly Funding One of the Biggest Misconceptions in Modern Nutrition” reveals that sugar giants have been blocking the publication of non-favourable studies since the 1960s. What is worse is that they have also paid Harvard scientists to publish studies to paint fat as the bad guy, thereby shaping health guidelines, grocery store aisles and our dinner tables for decades.

Sugar is addictive and it’s bad for you. What’s more, it may make you stupid, according to a 2012 UCLA article “This is Your Brain on Sugar: UCLA Study Shows High-Fructose Diet Sabotages Learning, Memory.” The study, which addressed the effects of high-fructose corn syrup, found that “eating a high-fructose diet over the long term alters your brain’s ability to learn and remember information.”

That’s the last thing you want at work.

Breaking up is hard to do

How do we break up our sweet relationship with sugar at work? Here are my five top tips to reduce your sugar intake: