The Latest Perk: Paid Climate Leave for Extreme Weather

When the sky is falling should you give your employees paid time off?

As climate change causes more extreme weather, some companies are preparing for the coming storm. In light of the proliferation of natural disasters, New York City software company Fog Creek recently announced that it would begin providing five days’ leave for employees who can’t work due to natural disasters. Furthermore, in the event of a declared state of emergency, it would increase the number of days given. Soon after, other companies began to announce that they would follow suit.

While “climate leave” is by no means a widespread trend — Fog Creek is a small company and its benefit really only impacts its 35 employees — the story made the news, sparking conversation as to what organizations should do to prepare for extreme weather.

Being laid off, or not being paid, during a natural disaster is a legitimate concern for employees.

In Canada, while Canadian employers are generally known to be compassionate, there is no specific legislation protecting employment from disaster scenarios. However, some do incidentally provide protection. For example, the Occupational Health and Safety Act protects workers from having to work in unsafe working conditions. And Ontario’s Employment Standards Act will be updated in 2018 to include 10 personal emergency leave days each year, of which two are paid, which could certainly be used for extreme weather conditions.

In a CBC interview following the wildfires in British Columbia this past summer, labour and human rights lawyer David Brown summed it up: “When we’re thinking about global warming and natural disasters like floods and fires and earthquakes happening on what seems like a far more common basis, maybe this is something we need to be thinking about to make sure people displaced by natural disaster have employment protections in place.” While no branch of government in Canada is proposing such legislation, climate leave is likely to begin cropping up as one of the unusual perks organizations offer.