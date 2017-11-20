The Need for Name-Blind Hiring

Would you be more likely to hire a Greg Johnson than a Xuiying Zhang? Find out why name-blind hiring is a no-brainer.

In 1980, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra began hiring musicians blindly by putting them behind a screen. The orchestra went from being comprised almost entirely of white males in the 1970s to being almost half female and much more diverse today. Which begs the question: why isn’t blind recruitment used more often? It’s not a new idea. The practice is in fact gaining in popularity. This past year the Government of Canada launched a name-blind hiring pilot project.

In general, blind recruitment involves removing identifying information like gender, age, ethnicity and in some cases even years of experience from résumés to prevent bias in the hiring process. Britain adopted a blind recruitment policy for its civil service in October 2015. The Canadian pilot project, which includes six departments of the federal government (National Defence, Global Affairs Canada, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Environment and Climate Change Canada, and the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat) is focused specifically on name-blind hiring to prevent bias towards people with ethnic-sounding names.

Name-based bias is more common than you might think. When you have hundreds of résumés to look over and not enough time to thoughtfully consider them all, making snap judgements isn’t just a likelihood, it’s a necessity. While few people would consciously choose which résumés to keep versus which to trash based entirely on ethnicity, this is what’s happening.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.



Sign Up

The 2017 report “Do Large Employers Treat Racial Minorities More Fairly?” expanded on earlier research on name-based bias, and it found that applicants with Asian names are significantly less likely to be called back about their résumés than those with Anglo names. Conducted by professors at Ryerson University and the University of Toronto, the research revealed that Asian-named candidates with foreign education and experience were 72.3% less likely to be contacted. This is somewhat understandable. A foreign candidate’s English might not be very strong. The more troubling revelation, however, was that even when an applicant had exclusively Canadian qualifications and experience, just having an Asian sounding name resulted in fewer call-backs.

Perhaps due to tighter resources in terms of time and manpower, this bias occurred more frequently in small- and medium-size organizations. (Asian named applicants with Canadian qualifications were contacted 20.1% less often in large organizations, compared to 39.4% less often in medium and 37.1% less often in small organizations.)

Some blind recruitment practices, like removing the names of educational institutions from résumés, are understandably controversial (access to the Ivy League may not be fair, but an elite education should still count for something, shouldn’t it?). At the time of writing, the results of the federal government pilot project have yet to be released, but to us name-blind hiring seems like a no-brainer. After all, a person’s name has no bearing on their ability to perform a job.