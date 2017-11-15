The Rise of the “Seniorpreneur”

Instead of retiring, many older Canadians now choose to embark on a new chapter of their career, start a business and become a seniorpreneur.

Picture a start-up and its founder. It is likely that you are imagining a young Zuckerberg type in a minimal loft working on some new app no one under the age of 30 understands. Chances are you’re not envisioning someone approaching retirement. Yet, according to a 2012 CIBC report entitled, “Start-ups — Present and Future,” by CIBC Deputy Chief Economist, Benjamin Tal, people 50 and over make up the fastest growing segment of the start-up market. Businesses started by “seniorpreneurs” now account for close to 30% of total start-ups, more than double the rate seen in the 1990s.

Why the surge in seniorpreneurs? The economic downturn certainly played a part causing many boomers to worry whether they would be able to afford to retire or afford to maintain the same lifestyle if they retired. At the height of the recession, Statistics Canada reported that self-employment among Canadians 55 and over had increased by more than 100,000 individuals. People are also just living longer, and many feel they still have meaningful work that they want to do past the standard age of retirement.

When the retirement age was set at 65 in the U.S., it was the 1930’s, and the average life expectancy for men was only 60. “The trajectory of our careers anticipated an arc that would last from around…when we graduated from high-school… until an end-point of 65. And what we know is that an end-point of 65 isn’t realistic. It’s not realistic for our economy, it’s not realistic for individuals and it’s not good for corporations,” says Lisa Taylor, President of Challenge Factory, a Toronto-based career-management firm, and author of Retain and Gain: Career Management for Small Business.

According to Taylor, during what she calls the “Legacy Career” phase of their lives, individuals are increasingly turning to entrepreneurship. The Legacy Career is the stage that you transition into in your 50s or 60s when you feel like your mid-career has run its course.

“So there’s a choice. You can easily look at it as an extension of mid-life — [For example, a person says:] ‘I’ve been an accountant for 30 years, and now I’m going to be an accountant for 45 years’ — or you can recognize that there’s a long enough period of time between your 50s and when you actually start to see the effects of aging impact your work… It’s long enough — it’s decades of time.”

Anecdotally, Taylor has especially seen a rise in entrepreneurship among women aged 55 plus. She states that many women are unwilling to take the risk of starting a business when raising families, and when they get into their Legacy Career phase they have this moment where they feel like it’s their time. “There’s an idea that they have had, which they have always wanted to pursue, or they have always wanted to see if they could start a business, and the timing just never felt right with everyone else’s priorities. Now that the kids are grown, and everything is a little bit more stable, they feel like they have come into their own, and that it’s their time now to pursue something that feels meaningful for themselves,” says Taylor.

She believes that one of the biggest challenges that people wanting to start a business in their Legacy Career phase face, is the mindset that entrepreneurship is for the young. That mindset impacts both the way that others in the marketplace react, as well as how older entrepreneurs view themselves. Additionally, Taylor states that most of the support for entrepreneurs is also focussed on youth, with many government programs restricted to people under the age of 35. “There’s an assumption that if you’re over a certain age you should know how to start a business,” she says. “But starting a business and growing it from scratch is very different from working in a business.”

There are, in fact, plenty of examples of successful companies whose founders were over 50 when they started their business. For example, Col. Sanders didn’t franchise Kentucky Fried Chicken until he was 62, and Arianna Huffington started The Huffington Post at the age of 55.

For anyone considering starting a business instead of retiring, Taylor says the biggest piece of advice she would give is to distinguish whether you want to be an entrepreneur, or whether you want to be in an environment that allows you to be entrepreneurial. She often observes that what people are really looking for is an opportunity to be entrepreneurial, not necessarily to do the work of starting a business.

For example, in every start-up there is a “number two role.” Every founder needs a COO or an individual who can actually take the vision and ideas and put them into action. That’s a highly skilled position, especially well-suited to seasoned professionals with many years of experience, and it is a great way to participate in launching a business without being the actual founder. It’s also a great intergenerational opportunity.

Benjamin Tal has a positive outlook on older Canadians forgoing retirement in favour of entrepreneurship. “The affordability and availability of technology enables older Canadians to provide services from home. They are also able to use their well-developed skills and take advantage of their wide business networks and connections more effectively.”

Taylor agrees: “As we take a look at an increasingly freelance economy …outdated thinking makes us believe that we are limited in what our possibilities are, and that holds people back from making decisions, like starting a new business or considering a fairly radical career change. All of the evidence points to the fact that individuals have never been in more control of their own careers.”