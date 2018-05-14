Think Becoming a Mom Decreases Your Productivity? Think Again

Contrary to how it might feel, being a mom can actually make you more productive at work.

Being a working mother rarely makes you feel more productive — it makes you feel frazzled and exhausted, greatly increases your chances of having food stains on your clothes, and often leaves you feeling guilty for not being able to dedicate enough time to either parenthood or work.

Contrary to how it might feel, having children might actually make a mom more productive. A paper released by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis looked at the publishing output of nearly 10,000 academic economists with and without children. On average, over a 30-year career, women with at least two children were more productive than mothers of one child, and women with one child were more productive than women with none. The same held true for fathers. Which left us wondering if the secret to getting more work done could be having 10 children! Put your heart back in your chest. As suspected, there is a point of diminishing returns.

The study found that while there is an initial drop in productivity associated with having young children, women make up for it as their children grow older. Additionally, both employers and women themselves report that having children improves their multitasking, organizational and time-management skills.

The findings of the study fly in the face of another belief — this one held by many employers — that motherhood makes women less productive at work. A belief reflected in the fact that mothers earn far less than childless women. According to Statistics Canada, the average pay gap for women with one child is about 9%. It increases to 12% and 20% respectively for mothers with two and three or more children. The “motherhood penalty” is even higher for single mothers. Comparatively, men often earn more after having children.

Despite the inherent unfairness of this, the fact is that in today’s economy people don’t permanently stay in their jobs. For those employers who don’t take a long view of their employees, a mother of young children might move on to another job before she hits her productivity spurt. Yet for those progressive employers willing to invest long-term in moms, they will be rewarded with an employee who knows how to get stuff done. As the old saying goes, “If you want someone to do something, ask someone who is busy.”