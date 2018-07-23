Thriving in the Gig Economy

There are millions of people working in the “gig economy,” moving from one gig to another with no nine-to-five employer or regular paycheque as a safety blanket. For some people, this seems like a dream — being your own boss, working for the best clients, living your true meaning and purpose. However, it’s not all roses and working in fuzzy slippers and pyjamas. There are many hidden challenges, such as pricing your products or services and managing the isolation of working at home. Marion McGovern knows this world well, because she’s been in it and writing about it before it became a thing.

If you are working as an independent contractor, or thinking about it, this book is worth your time, as McGovern gives good advice on how to sell your services, build your brand, and deal with the potential lack of a social safety net and other pressing factors of the gig economy. These are all things that employees may not need to worry about on a regular basis but members of the gig economy struggle with daily. The only downside to McGovern’s book is that it is strongly U.S.-based, and so there are parts of her book which are not relevant for Canadian readers. However, she does raise a number of important issues and questions that would resonate equally for Canadian gig workers.