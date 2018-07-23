Subscribe


PRODUCTIVITY

Book Review:
Thriving in the Gig Economy

July 23, 2018
BY:
Lisa Sansom
Book Jacket of Thriving in the Gig Economy


How to capitalize and compete in the new world of work.



There are millions of people working in the “gig economy,” moving from one gig to another with no nine-to-five employer or regular paycheque as a safety blanket. For some people, this seems like a dream — being your own boss, working for the best clients, living your true meaning and purpose. However, it’s not all roses and working in fuzzy slippers and pyjamas. There are many hidden challenges, such as pricing your products or services and managing the isolation of working at home. Marion McGovern knows this world well, because she’s been in it and writing about it before it became a thing.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter
Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.

If you are working as an independent contractor, or thinking about it, this book is worth your time, as McGovern gives good advice on how to sell your services, build your brand, and deal with the potential lack of a social safety net and other pressing factors of the gig economy. These are all things that employees may not need to worry about on a regular basis but members of the gig economy struggle with daily. The only downside to McGovern’s book is that it is strongly U.S.-based, and so there are parts of her book which are not relevant for Canadian readers. However, she does raise a number of important issues and questions that would resonate equally for Canadian gig workers.


Originally Published in Volume 20 Issue 3
May/June 2018
View Issue
Related Book Reviews

The Future of Happiness book cover
PRODUCTIVITY
The Future of Happiness
5 modern strategies for balancing productivity and well-being in the digital era.
image of the book Awakening Your Ikigai
PRODUCTIVITY
Awakening Your Ikigai
How the Japanese wake up to joy and purpose every day.
PRODUCTIVITY
The Power of Little Ideas
The Power of Little Ideas outlines low-risk, high-reward strategies to help you ...



ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lisa Sansom
Lisa Sansom, an accomplished Trainer and Certified Coach, offers professional services,from a basis of applied positive psychology, in leadership, interpersonal communications, change management, team dynamics and other areas of organizational effectiveness. www.lvsconsulting.com. Lisa is an Organizational Development Consultant and her coaching expertise focuses on developing areas of leadership, interpersonal communications, team dynamics and change management.

On Call in a 24/7 Work World

Related Book Reviews

The Future of Happiness book cover
PRODUCTIVITY
The Future of Happiness
5 modern strategies for balancing productivity and well-being in the digital era.
image of the book Awakening Your Ikigai
PRODUCTIVITY
Awakening Your Ikigai
How the Japanese wake up to joy and purpose every day.
PRODUCTIVITY
The Power of Little Ideas
The Power of Little Ideas outlines low-risk, high-reward strategies to help you ...