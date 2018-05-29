Time for Some Fresh Air?

Climate change isn’t helping “sick building syndrome” in office spaces.

Here’s another reason we all need to work on curbing climate change: an article in Smithsonian magazine details the pitfalls of rising CO2 levels in the workplace, not least of which is compromised productivity. With what is called “sick building syndrome”, doctors identified a set of symptoms set off by conditions within the walls of office buildings, which include headaches and dry eyes, among others. Climate change will likely make the problem worse and decrease productivity to boot.

Increasing levels of carbon dioxide is a significant problem inside buildings, says John Spengler, the Akira Yamaguchi Professor of Environmental Health and Human Habitation at the Harvard School of Public Health. Spengler estimates that CO2 levels in office buildings can be twice as high due to the breaths people take inside the building.

“When it comes to climate change and office work, I think that the reality is that our built environment, the buildings we work in and all of our systems, were built for a climate that we’re no longer living in,” explained Aaron Bernstein, the associate director of the Center for Health and the Global Environment at the Harvard School of Public Health. “From any number of angles, climate change can increase the risk for potentially harmful environments.”

The researchers found that workers exposed to CO2 levels of at least 1,000 parts per million (ppm) showed impaired decision-making. Excessively high carbon levels can also induce fatigue in employees. At the moment, offices measure in the range of 600 to 1,200 ppm; however, these numbers are projected to increase along with climate change.

It’s not just productivity at stake, but money too. The more climate changes, the more utility and air-conditioning costs will rise in offices worldwide. On a large scale, it can add up fast.

And to those hard-working climate change skeptics? Think twice before cranking up the A/C and breathing extra-heavily next time you’re at work. One way or the other, it’s going to cost you.