Hiring International Talent: A Traveller’s Perspective

Team members from abroad offer valuable insights on what it’s like working for a Canadian small business

“Experience is what you get when you didn’t get what you want.”

This is the favourite saying of Rafael Lopez. Rafael was recently interviewed by Benefits by Design (BBD), where I work, when we spoke with our team members who are working in Canada from abroad. We wanted to get an international perspective on what it’s like to work at a Canadian small business, as well as what avenues companies can pursue to grow their team with international talent.

The benefits of working in Canada

Rafael is originally from Mexico. He came to Canada to study at St. Lawrence College in Kingston, Ontario — a choice partially influenced by the fact that its Computer Programmer Analyst diploma program included a work placement. He wanted a chance to study and work in another language — and to get to know what work is like in a different country.

“The thing I value the most about working in Canada is the trust my employer has in me,” Rafael says. “In Mexico many companies have their employees sign in and sign out — their time is tracked and how people come and go is very controlled. In Canada, I have found people have more flexibility and freedom, which really equals respect.”

Respect is something Tiago Dantas feels sets Canada apart — and it extends beyond the workplace. Originally from Brazil, Tiago always dreamed of moving to live and work in a diverse, cosmopolitan country like Canada, which he felt would provide exciting opportunities for work and for travel. Now that he is working in Canada, he finds the respect people show for each other at work and beyond makes him feel safe and secure. “It is easy to live a comfortable life in Canada … and I don’t have to worry about my personal security like I used to.”

Rafael and Tiago also value what they see as “Canadian” management methods. They appreciate how their manager touches base with them on a regular basis and how their interactions are not just about work.

Ricardo Lopez is also from Mexico and feels his Canadian employer genuinely cares about how he is doing, citing mental health training as an example. Having an employer care whether he is mentally and physically well wasn’t something he experienced before coming to Canada, but he hopes more organizations around the world can see value in having a people-focused work culture.

What we learned about recruiting international talent

Canadian employers have an impressive array of resources available to help them connect with international talent. Prior to landing his role at BBD, Tiago had never heard of Kingston, Ontario. BBD hired him through AIESEC, which connects youth with opportunity and helps organizations recruit skilled, emerging leaders. It is the largest youth-run organization in the world, established after World War II by youth who dreamed of building cross-cultural understanding across nations.

Another easily accessed, but often overlooked, source of international talent for small businesses is local colleges. Rafael and Ricardo would not be in Canada had it not been for their Canadian college education. BBD was able to host them on placements that turned into ongoing roles. Many college programs include practical placements that provide students with transferable skills and experience. It is a great way to connect with and develop international talent while participating in your local community.

Finally, local employment centres provide job boards, host hiring fairs and counsel job seekers to help them find a career. Often such centres are linked with service agencies helping immigrants integrate into their new community, and employers can benefit from the support of the employment centre in finding international staff for key positions.

Advice for individuals considering working abroad

Asked to advise anyone considering working abroad, Tiago says, “You don’t have roots on your body — people should go for it.”

While it can seem difficult to arrange, the experience of exploring options and preparing an applicant file is in itself valuable. “If at the end, it doesn’t work out and you don’t find a position, there will still have been something learned,” says Rafael. Organizations like AIESEC, and educational institutions, are terrific places to start.

The only drawbacks Tiago, Ricardo and Rafael cited to being in Canada was the length of winter and how expensive it is to see all of the country. Otherwise, they are having very positive experiences and hope to continue growing as employees of a Canadian small business. BBD intends to continue enriching its culture with fresh perspectives by drawing on the onternational talent pool.