What Rocks and What Sucks with Employee Recognition

When it comes to employee recognition programs, making your people feel valued is cheaper and easier than you might think.

Giving someone a watch for sticking around for 30 years seems like an outdated practice in this day and age. Especially given the fact that the majority of employees won’t stay at an organizations for five years, let alone 30. Yet most recognition programs continue to focus on more traditional methods of acknowledging employees, despite every indication that they are not particularly effective.

The Conference Board of Canada conducts an annual, Canada-wide survey on compensation trends. HR practitioners from 383 mainly larger organizations (of 500 or more employees) responded to the 2016 survey. Principal Research Associate Nicole Stewart authored “The Power of Appreciation: Rewards and Recognition Practices in Canadian Organizations,” a report based on the survey.

Stewart says that the intent of the research was to “get a state of the nation on what’s going on with rewards and recognition.” One of the most significant findings of the survey was how dissatisfied people are with their recognition programs.

Less than half of respondents (48%) were satisfied with their organization’s rewards and recognition practices; and even fewer believed that their employees were satisfied (46%). “I work with a lot of total rewards executives as part of my job, and it’s an area that organizations are very interested in doing a better job on,” says Stewart. It’s tough, she says. “You’ve got all the bulk of your resources allocated to long-service and retirement. It’s hard because you’ve had those programs in place for a long time. They recognize corporate memory, and they’re fair because the criteria is very clear, but when we asked organizations what’s the top objective of their programs, it was to increase employee engagement.”

As a matter of fact, 69% of the organizations surveyed cited increasing employee engagement as their top objective. However, Stewart says that when you look at what actually drives engagement, it’s being appreciated, having your manager recognize you’ve done a good job and feeling that your organization appreciates you — things that are all better achieved through manager-to employee or peer-to-peer recognition rather than long-service rewards.

Annie Boilard, organizational development specialist and Vice-President at Conseil Formation Coaching in Montreal, also sees organizations struggling to make their recognition programs effective. She points out that while most organizations have recognition programs and most managers believe that they are giving recognition, the majority of employees don’t feel that they’re being recognized.

“There is a difference between thinking you do it and actually doing it for real,” she says. So what does work?

HOW TO ROCK AT EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

“For recognition to work it has to be precise, it has to be personalized to the person you’re giving it to and it has to be close to the event,” says Boilard.

Stewart has similar advice for organizations. She identifies five elements that need to be taken into consideration for a recognition program to be successful:

THE GOAL OF THE PROGRAM

Whether you’re starting from scratch or want to improve existing programs, think about what you want to achieve and then work back from there. So, if you’re trying to improve engagement, think about what drives engagement and tailor your initiatives accordingly. EMPLOYEE PREFERENCES

When you’re recognizing someone, it’s important to think about what would be most meaningful to that person. Stewart points out that a lot of people think that recognition needs to be “big and splashy” but that’s not necessarily meaningful. Not everyone likes public recognition. Some employees might be touched by an all-staff email sent out recognizing their accomplishments, but others might be much happier with a private thank you from their manager. TIMELINESS

It’s important to ensure that recognition is tied to a specific accomplishment and delivered in a timely manner for maximum impact. SINCERE DELIVERY

Recognition that is delivered sincerely is going to be a lot more meaningful than a gesture that is perceived as impersonal or just going through the motions. WORKPLACE CULTURE

Not all types of recognition are going to work for all organizations. It’s important to think about your work culture and tap into it. Think about the types of things that work well in your organization and built on that.

HOW TO SUCK AT EMPLOYEE RECOGNITION

When it comes to what not to do, Stewart jokes, “I would say the opposite of all of those things [that you should do].”

NO TRAINING AND COACHING

To have a recognition program that is fair and effective, it’s essential to train managers and provide them with the same criteria. “Training managers on recognition is pretty important,” she adds. “Don’t assume that everybody is natural at giving recognition — it doesn’t come naturally to all managers to be great at recognizing people. And people have different standards in terms of recognition. So don’t forget to support managers.” NOT GIVING RECOGNITION

For Boilard, the biggest don’t is not giving recognition at all. “All the managers who just say merci or thank you at the end of an email. That’s not a recognition. To me that is the black hole,” she says. “I think every time a company tries to recognize people — even if it’s an idea or a program that isn’t very popular — it’s always better after than before,” says Boilard. “The worst thing is to not do anything … If you don’t give recognition, often people become insecure. They don’t know if they are good or they are not good. Insecurities lead to bad work climates … Employees disengage, they often go and look for another job.” HAVING OUTDATED IDEAS

Another mistake she sees is companies holding on to outdated attitudes, for example that employee recognition is expensive, when giving acknowledgement for a job well done needn’t cost anything. Though long-service recognition was by far the most prevalent type of recognition program amongst respondent organizations on the survey — accounting for 56% of all recognition spending — Stewart and Boilard don’t see long service as being particularly effective.“Years of experience doesn’t work very well because … it’s not personalized for the person, it’s not close to the event and it’s not precise. It just happens, it happens to everybody, no one did something spectacular to get it. It doesn’t give the employee this warm feeling inside … Something very precise and thoughtful is much more powerful,” says Boilard.“Looking at how long people stay at work on average — and that’s not just millennials, it’s everyone switching around — those [longservice] programs aren’t appealing,” says Stewart. “Some people do stay a long time and it’s important to recognize them, but it’s not going to be the bulk of your staff. Performance based recognition has broader appeal, because it doesn’t matter how old you are or your tenure.”She goes on to say that the difficulty with long-service and retirement recognition is that, once you have them in place, you risk upsetting people by making changes to those programs.

CHEAP AND EASY IS EFFECTIVE

“We asked organizations what programs they got the most value out of and it was peer-to-peer,” says Stewart. “A lot of the time there’s not necessarily any monetary-type recognition attached to them. It could just be thank-you cards or ecards being sent. What they’re really good for is spreading recognition … and encouraging it throughout the organization. Our statistics don’t necessarily show that [they are becoming more popular] but in terms of people planning for the future … I do think it’s definitely a point of interest for organizations.”

Boilard also points out the growing need for peer-to-peer recognition, giving one of her healthcare clients as an example. “There have been big changes to the healthcare system here in Quebec. We currently have one situation where we have one manager for 115 direct reports. Recognition on a one-on-one basis just is not going to happen.” She says that in the case of international management and distance management, peer-to-peer also becomes very important.

Of the organizations that were surveyed, 89% had some type of formal rewards and recognition program in place. Recognition is clearly an important driver of employee engagement and thus the profitability of organizations. Another survey of more than 200,000 people in 189 countries conducted in 2014 by the Boston Consulting Group and The Network revealed that appreciation is the greatest factor in employee happiness. Yet many organizations struggle to make their recognition programs effective.

While long-service recognition programs aren’t likely to be going anywhere any time soon, organizations can benefit from focusing more on low-cost manager-to-manager and peer-to-peer initiatives.

